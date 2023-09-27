Spencer Strider Says He Would Prefer Games Without Fans
Spencer Strider has had a fantastic season and is a contender for the NL Cy Young Award. This week, the Atlanta Braves righty was asked if he had any hot sports takes. And, man did he unleash a doozy. Strider said he didn't think there should be fans at sporting events because it gets too loud.
Check it out:
What I think is interesting here is that he claimed to have liked the 2020 season -- in which MLB didn't allow fans in stadiums -- but he didn't actually play during that campaign. Strider was drafted in 2020 and didn't make his debut until October 1, 2021. So I guess he just liked watching games on TV with no fans? That's ... odd.
There might be something to Strider not liking noise. He has made one career postseason start and it did not go well. Last October he started Game 3 of the NLDS in Philadelphia against the Phillies. He only lasted 2.1 innings, allowing five runs on three hits, with two walks and four strikeouts. That included surrendering a three-run home run to Rhys Hoskins. The Phillies went on to win the game 9-1.
Thanks to that start, Strider's career playoff ERA is 19.29, with a 2.14 WHIP. It'll be interesting to see how he handles the postseason this year.
Strider's 2023 numbers are excellent. He's 19-5 with a 3.81 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP, and an MLB-best 274 strikeouts in 181.2 innings.