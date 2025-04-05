Phillies infielder Bryson Stott helps couple with gender reveal during at-bat
By Tyler Reed
The Philadelphia Phillies have high expectations this season. In 2023, the team made the NLCS before falling to the Arizona Diamondbacks, and last year, they were a part of the NLDS.
The Phillies have the talent to be considered a World Series contender once again, and this weekend, the team could flex its muscles with a series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
RELATED: Former Phillies pitcher, longtime broadcaster recovering from surgery
Fans of the franchise live and breathe by how the team does on a nightly basis. Some fans even want the team to be a part of major moments in their lives, like a gender reveal.
Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott got to be a part of something special. One Phillies couple wanted Stott to help them with their gender reveal.
Stott had a pink arm band on during an at-bat in the series against the Dodgers. So, the happy couple, along with the rest of the world, now knows they are having a baby girl.
A cool moment for a baby that now has a legendary story to tell for the rest of their life. However, it's time to take gender reveals to the next level. Maybe something like after a home run, they shoot off blue or pink fireworks in the stadium. It's a working idea.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB: March Madness 2025: Previewing Final Four matchups
NFL: Could Browns really draft Shedeur Sanders with No. 2 overall pick?
MLB: Phillies' owner is a vocal proponent of 'torpedo bats' — and the 'tush push'
FINAL FOUR: UConn basketball star Jana El Alfy's parents travel to Final Four from Egypt
SPORTS MEDIA: 'First Things First' host trolls transfer portal by creating new hilarious portal
VIRAL: Adult film star Abella Danger goes viral after watching Ja Morant's game-winner