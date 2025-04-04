Former Phillies pitcher, longtime broadcaster recovering from surgery
Longtime Philadelphia Phillies fans will notice the absence of a familiar voice on the team's radio broadcasts this weekend, as the team faces the Los Angeles Dodgers in a matchup of two of the National League's marquee teams.
Anderson, 71, remains at home recovering from bladder surgery he underwent last month, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Andersen told The Inquirer he had hoped to be back in the booth for the team’s home opener Friday, but his recovery has been slower than expected due to radiation treatment.
A prostate cancer survivor, Anderson spent 18 years (1975-94) in the major leagues as a relief pitcher, including six with the Phillies. He's in his 28th season serving as a color analyst for Phillies games, making him the club’s longest-tenured active broadcaster.
Andersen chose to reduce his schedule in 2018 and now calls mostly
home games, along with select road series.
In 2008, he and his partner Scott Franzke won for Best Live Sports Event Coverage at the Philadelphia A.I.R. (Achievement in Radio) Awards for the second straight year. In
2017, the duo was honored with the Bill Campbell Award for excellence in local broadcasting by the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association.
There is no local television feed for the opener of the Phillies' three-game series against the Dodgers because Apple TV+ selected it for a national broadcast.
