PGA Tour reportedly eyes top NFL executive for CEO position
By Matt Reed
The PGA Tour has a big week ahead with the U.S. Open coming to Oakmont Country Club, but golf's biggest tour may be looking towards another professional league in America to continue to build its presence.
According to Sports Business Journal, the NFL’s Brian Rolapp has emerged as the top target for golf's professional league after working as football's chief media and business officer since 2017.
Rolapp has worked under NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for many years, and the PGA Tour has been eyeing him for some time his media connections as golf looks to extend its presence in front of its largely American audience.
Over the years, the NFL has certainly become the king of American sports in that regard, consistently drawing huge ratings on a week-by-week basis even in the league's smallest markets.
