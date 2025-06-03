High school golf star Mason Howell qualifies for 2025 U.S. Open
By Matt Reed
Golf has a unique tradition when it comes to qualifying for one its biggest tournaments on the PGA Tour, and this year's U.S. Open kept that long-standing event intact during the annual Monday qualifirs which feature top golfers that fans know and amateurs looking to break into the pro scene.
One of the 2025 U.S. Open qualifiers happened in Atlanta, and the story got even better when high school junior Mason Howell shot an incredible 18-under par over two rounds to secure his place in one of golf's four major tournaments.
Howell not only has the chance to compete in his first PGA major, but he will do it with his father watching during Father's Day weekend, which will make it an even more special experience.
"Probably my dad," Howell said about his biggest inspiration upon reaching the U.S. Open. "It will be a week I won't forget and I'm going to see what I can do."
