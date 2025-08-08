Pete Carroll shows off modeling chops in Raiders jacket, fans go wild
By Tyler Reed
Pete Carroll made an emotional return to Seattle on Thursday night when his Las Vegas Raiders met the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
The game ended in a tie, which has to be the most preseason thing ever, but Carroll is sports royalty in the Pacific Northwest.
Now, the Super Bowl winning coach is looking to create another chapter in his legacy by bringing the Raiders out of the depths of the NFL basement.
RELATED: Pete Carroll creating new culture with Raiders after hilarious clip goes viral
It's going to take everything Carroll has to bring the franchise back to the spotlight. It may even take being more than the coach.
Carroll recently modeled a new jacket that is available on the Raiders team shop, and fans had to take a stab at the photos on social media.
Carroll, sporting the new jacket, must be working. One fan commented that they don't even like the Raiders, but Carroll is wearing the jacket so well that they want one.
If things don't work on the field, then maybe Carroll can become a magazine model or something. I don't think a football coach turned model has been an avenue any coach has taken before. Now would be the time.
The journey won't be easy in Las Vegas, but if there was someone who could turn the franchise around, it's model coach, Pete Carroll.
