Pete Carroll creating new culture with Raiders after hilarious clip goes viral
By Tyler Reed
The Las Vegas Raiders have handed the keys to the franchise to Super Bowl winning coach Pete Carroll, in hopes that he can right the ship.
The head coaching position in Las Vegas has been a revolving door since the team let Jon Gruden go back in 2021. Counting interim coaches, the team has had three coaches since the 2021 season.
However, the hope is that Carroll can now create the culture that the franchise has been starving to get back to.
RELATED: Current NFL Stars Who Are Locks For the Hall of Fame
If the Raiders were hoping Carroll still had his infectious energy that he had on the sidelines during his time with the Seattle Seahawks, then they would be correct.
During a clip of the team's minicamp practice, a Raiders can be seen in what can only be described as rolling around in a human hamster wheel that looked like the players loved every minute of.
It often gets lost in the business nature of the NFL, but it is okay for teams to have fun while playing a game.
Carroll knows the pressure that is coming with this job, as the Raiders haven't won a playoff game since 2002, which was the last time the franchise made it to the Super Bowl. The job won't be easy, but no one can deny that the Raiders are off to a fun start.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
U.S. OPEN: 2025 U.S. Open tee times: Round 1 groupings for Thursday
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs could leave Arrowhead Stadium as awkward stadium decision looms
MLB: When will Shohei Ohtani return to pitching rotation? Dodgers star gets projected timeline
WNBA: WNBA ratings reportedly nosedive over 50 percent in Caitlin Clark’s absence
VIRAL: Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins suspended for season after groin-scratching altercation with fan