Former NBA champion surprisingly named top American flag football quarterback
By Matt Reed
The Boston Celtics have been known to have some of the greatest players in NBA history, but one of their former stars is showing off that he isn't just a one-sport athlete after picking up a second career in thr growing sport of flag football just a few years ahead of the game making its big debut in the 2028 Olympics.
Rajon Rondo was a two-time NBA champion with the Celtics and a decorated point guard during his successful basketball career, but since leaving behind his days on the hardwood there's been a new athletic fascination for Rondo as he looks to become elite at yet another emerging sport.
With the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics just a few years away, Rondo is currently ranked the top quarterback in flag football, which will officially appear at the games for the first time in three years.
While there's been big-time conversations amongst NFL stars about potentially competing in the Olympics, including Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson and others, perhaps Rondo could be in line to make Team USA given his freakish record as an athlete.
The NFL is expected to allow their players to participate in the Olympics, but given the nature of sports it's still very likely that teams will be a bit more cautious with their superstars in order to prevent any injuries.
