Pistons, Timberwolves brawl spills into crowd, 5 players, 2 coaches ejected
By Josh Sanchez
An ugly scene went down on Sunday night during the NBA showdown between the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota TImberwolves at the Target Center in Minneapolis early in the second quarter.
After a standard foul by Ron Holland of the Pistons on Timberwolves center Naz Reid, Minnesota guard Donte DiVincenzo got involved and escalated tensions as words were being exchanged.
After some shoving, an all out brawl broke out with the scuffle spilling into the stands.
WATCH: Pistons, Timberwolves brawl video from fan POV shows absolute chaos
As a result of the skirmish, five players -- Donte DiVincenzo, Naz Reid, Ron Holland, Isaiah Stewart, Marcus Sasser -- Pistons head coach J. B. Bickerstaff, and TImberwolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni were all ejected.
It took nearly a minute for the chaos to be contained.
MORE: Mark Cuban rips ex-Dallas Mavericks employee, opens up about financial losses owning team
Luckily the players were able to be separated before any real damage was done, but you can be sure suspensions and fines will be handed down. The Pistons know all too well what can happen when the fans get involved in a fight.
You have to wonder if NBA commissioner Adam Silver will already be on the phone by halftime, because it's a look that no one involved in the league ever wants to see. Detroit leads at the half.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Longtime Dodgers organist Nancy Bea Hefley passes away
NBA: Mark Cuban rips ex-Mavs employee, opens up about financial losses owning team
CBB: Kim Mulkey has perfect answer to how LSU will defend UCLA's 6-foot-7 Lauren Betts
SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A. Smith pays tribute to college basketball legend who is very much alive
VIRAL: Hailey Van Lith's dad goes viral for hilarious celebration with boyfriend Jalen Suggs