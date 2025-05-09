Los Angeles Olympics to go big with 2028 Opening Ceremony
By Joe Lago
The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics always figured to be one big Hollywood production. But after the world was wowed by the show put on by the 2024 Paris Games — with its artistry and aesthetic — L.A. suddenly had a very tough act to follow.
LA28 announced Thursday that it is indeed going to be bold, starting with the biggest celebrations of the Games. And the stage of the Opening Ceremony will be bigger than ever because L.A. plans to use not one but two venues to kick off the 2028 Summer Games.
RELATED: Kendrick Lamar performance at 2028 Summer Olympics in LA being considered
The L.A. Games will achieve an Olympic first by hosting the Opening Ceremony at two stadiums — the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and SoFi Stadium (which is being called "The Stadium in Inglewood" by the International Olympic Committee). The Closing Ceremony will be held at the Coliseum only.
“The venues selected for the 2028 Opening and Closing Ceremonies will highlight Los Angeles’s rich sporting history and cutting-edge future, showcasing the very best that L.A. has to offer on the world stage,” LA28 chairperson and president Casey Wasserman said in a statement.
Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass spotlighted the "proud milestone" the Coliseum will set as the first venue to host three Olympics. The 1932 and 1984 Summer Games were held at the 102-year-old stadium on the USC campus in downtown L.A.
"For over a century, the Coliseum has been a landmark host to some of the most iconic moments in all of sports history," Bass said. "The story continues in 2028 as our city and our region welcomes the world for what will be the greatest Olympic and Paralympic Games."
L.A.'s Opening Ceremony will be held on July 14, 2028, while the Closing Ceremony will conclude the Games on July 30, 2028.
The Paralympic Opening Ceremony will take place at SoFi Stadium on August 15, 2028. The Paralympic Closing Ceremony will be held at the Coliseum on August 27, 2028.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Aaron Gordon calls out referees, 'handsy' Thunder for physical defense on Nikola Jokic
MLB: What's the ketchup? MLB team's surprise hot dog tax prompts frank admission
NFL: Former NFL star Jason Kelce meets his family's PGA Tour doppelganger
CFB: NFL Draft guru names surprising QB1 for 2026 NFL Draft not named Arch Manning
SPORTS MEDIA: Longtime Detroit sportscaster let go as RSN cost cuts continue