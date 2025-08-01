The Big Lead

NFL teams with best odds to acquire Cowboys star Micah Parsons after trade demand

Many NFL teams could be lining up to trade for Micah Parsons this year, but which ones have the best odds to acquire the Cowboys pass rusher?

By Matt Reed

Dallas Cowboys C.J. Goodwin, Israel Mukuamu, defensive end Micah Parsons and DeMarvion Overshown during NFL training camp
Dallas Cowboys C.J. Goodwin, Israel Mukuamu, defensive end Micah Parsons and DeMarvion Overshown during NFL training camp / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
NFL fans are currently in shock as another one of the league's biggest talents has put in his trade request, and Dallas Cowboys supporters will be furious if they see star pass rusher Micah Parsons traded away this offseason.

Parsons expressed his displeasure with the Cowboys franchise Friday after handing in his trade request, and now NFL teams could be lining up to pursue the 28 year old superstar.

According to Bovada Sportsbook, the Las Vegas Raiders have the best odds to currently trade for Parsons, following by the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals.

Dallas still maintains that they won't move on from Parsons, but given how long this situation has gone on and how bad Parsons feels he's been treated by the team it may result in Jerry Jones and Co. having to meet his demands.

