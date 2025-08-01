NFL teams with best odds to acquire Cowboys star Micah Parsons after trade demand
By Matt Reed
NFL fans are currently in shock as another one of the league's biggest talents has put in his trade request, and Dallas Cowboys supporters will be furious if they see star pass rusher Micah Parsons traded away this offseason.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons requests trade after Jerry Jones' incompetence
Parsons expressed his displeasure with the Cowboys franchise Friday after handing in his trade request, and now NFL teams could be lining up to pursue the 28 year old superstar.
According to Bovada Sportsbook, the Las Vegas Raiders have the best odds to currently trade for Parsons, following by the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals.
Dallas still maintains that they won't move on from Parsons, but given how long this situation has gone on and how bad Parsons feels he's been treated by the team it may result in Jerry Jones and Co. having to meet his demands.
