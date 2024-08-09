Sha’Carri Richardson Makes the Meme of the Paris Olympics While Winning Gold
By Joe Lago
The Paris Olympics track and field competition has experienced many memorable moments. The United States has produced more than its share with miraculous comebacks by Noah Lyles, Cole Hocker and Quincy Hall.
However, the most iconic moment on the Stade de France track — without question — belongs to Sha'Carri Richardson.
In Friday's women's 4x100 relay final, Richardson ran the anchor leg for Team USA and secured gold in a winning time of 41.78 seconds. Great Britain (41.85) took silver, and Germany (41.97) earned bronze. Once Richardson got the baton, the race was over.
Richardson, the silver medalist in the women's 100 meters, coasted to the finish line. And in her final strides, she took the time to let her opponents know just how easy it was to win gold.
Richardson nonchalantly turned to her right and looked at the other anchor-leg runners straining to keep up.
Now that is confidence.
Richardson's relay mates — Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry and Gabby Thomas, the 200-meter gold medalist — deserve to be recognized, too. But whenever there's an easy victory, you're going to see social media posts with images of that Sha'Carri stare.