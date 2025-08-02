LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s international league reportedly has the NBA worried
The NBA has been planning to expand on a global scale for a while now, but they haven't been able to launch its project just yet. Commissioner Adam Silver has discussed the possibility of a league in Europe, as well as games in major world cities, but these plans remain plans for now.
Recently, a picture of LeBron James and Maverick Carter with Nikola Jokic's European agent, Misko Raznatovic, went viral. There was speculation that a trade could be in the works, but then reports clarified that the meeting was about a proposed global basketball league Carter is spearheading.
It seems the NBA isn't taking it too well. Recent reports suggest that the league has stepped up their own efforts to launch an international competition in light of this news.
“I’ll tell you, you may think I’m crazy, but I think the catalyst of this [NBA Europe] going quicker is they’re worried LeBron and Maverick are going to get the Saudis and start like a league.
I think without a question, they [the NBA] think it’s direct competition," an executive reportedly told the Sports Business Journal.
“I think it’s going to happen. I think that as much as they see it as an opportunity, I also think there’s a bit of a defense mechanism as well. You know, we’ve got to protect the game. I think Adam and Mark believe that it’s our responsibility to protect the global game. And to commercialize it.”
On an international stage, basketball has become an incredibly lucrative prospect. The NBA will want to capitalize on this, especially without having to deal with an upstart league that has their biggest star of the 21st century involved in it's launch.
