MLB 2027 All-Star Game host city announced
By Tyler Reed
Just a few weeks ago, Major League Baseball hosted one of the more memorable All-Star weekends in recent memory.
The MLB All-Star Game ended in the first-ever swing off, which saw Kyle Schwarber be a hero and lead the National League to a victory.
The weekend took place in the Home of the Atlanta Braves, and next year, it will be in the home of the Philadelphia Phillies. However, it's never too early to be thinking about the 2027 event.
As the league prepares for a big weekend in Bristol, Tennessee, with the Speedway Classic, the announcement was made that the 2027 All-Star Game will take place at Wrigley Field.
There are probably better stadiums around the league, but no other stadium has the rich history quite like Wrigley Field.
In a world that craves new, it will be nice to take a step back in time and see the Midsummer Classic be played at such a historic venue.
However, I do feel sorry for the people of Wrigleyville. Parking is non-existent in the area, and people from out of town are going to make the weekend a nightmare. But it's just one weekend, you'll get over it. This is history in the making, folks.
