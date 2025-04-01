Ole Miss student Mary Kate Cornett planning legal action against Pat McAfee, ESPN
By Josh Sanchez
Pat McAfee and ESPN could soon be facing legal action from Ole Miss student Mary Kate Cornett. Mary Kate was the subject of a nasty viral rumor that spread like wildfire on social media.
The rumors were alleging Mary Kate, a freshman business major, slept with her boyfriend's father.
According to The Athletic, the rumor first began on the anonymous message board YikYak before gaining traction on X. From there, it became one of the top trending topics.
McAfee hinted at the allegations on The Pat McAfee Show the following day and now Mary Kate wants hesand ESPN to be held responsible for engaging in the online smear campaign that her team has claimed is "completely false" and "irresponsible."
Cornett has since been discussing legal representation with the intent of taking action against McAfee and ESPN.
"I would like people to be held accountable for what they’ve done," she said. "You’re ruining my life by talking about it on your show for nothing but attention, but here I am staying up until 5 in the morning, every night, throwing up, not eating because I’m so anxious about what’s going to happen for the rest of my life."
Monica Uddin, Mary Kate's attorney, said, “They elevated a lie from the worst corners of (X) to millions of general sports fans just to get a few more clicks and ultimately a few more dollars. While they don’t have to deal with it after it airs, the lie is chained to Mary Kate for the rest of her life.”
Neither McAfee nor ESPN responded to The Athletic's request for comment.
