Oklahoma City Thunder can thank Paul George for securing first NBA championship
By Matt Reed
The Oklahoma City Thunder won their first NBA championship in franchise history after their days as the Seattle SuperSonics, but the organization can actually thank a player that's no longer playing for the Western Conference franchise for building the deepest team in the league.
The Thunder have been known over the years for stockpiling picks, but one particular trade set the franchise up for success and it involved one of the biggest names in the NBA at the time. Paul George was shipped off to the Los Angeles Clippers in a deal that landed the Thunder a plethora of picks that turned into Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and other controbutors.
While George has certainly had a solid NBA career, Oklaoma City's NBA Finals victory against the Indiana Pacers all but solidified how lopsided the trade ended up being as the Thunder now have an elite core of players that can win for many years to come.
Meanwhile, George has bounced around the NBA since his move to Los Angeles, and he currently finds himself with the Philadelphia 76ers, who have struggled mightily since he arrived.
