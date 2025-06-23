Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Finals win painful reminder of what Seattle lost
By Tyler Reed
The Oklahoma City Thunder earned their first championship in franchise history with their Game 7 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.
It's the first championship for the team in Oklahoma City; however, if you were to look in the history books, technically, the Thunder are two time champions.
Yes, when the Seattle Supersonics moved to Oklahoma City, the now Thunder would also own the history of the storied Seattle franchise.
While relocating franchises has been the popular thing to do in recent memory, just ask the people of Oakland, it is still a painful reminder when the new city gets a taste of success for the former town that just wants their beloved franchise back.
Uprooting teams with long histories in certain towns is the gross business side of sports. The Thunder have been relatively successful since becoming a franchise. However, why could that not have happened in Seattle?
There have been plenty of rumors about the league bringing back the franchise in the near future. However, was there ever really a reason to move them in the first place? It's fair for Supersonics faithful to cheer for this title win by the Thunder, as some still cling to the belief that this is their franchise. However, it's hard to not imagine what this moment would have been like if this trophy was won in Seattle.
