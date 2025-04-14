NFL star Maxx Crosby gets unique honor from alma mater, gives NIL opportunities for future players
Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby has earned yet another honor, this one from his alma mater, Eastern Michigan.
Crosby was named the Eagles' assistant general manager on Monday, according to a press release from the school, and the title seems to be more than just an honorific.
According to the release, the Raiders star will "assist with evaluating high school and transfer portal prospects and help manage the team’s NIL/revenue share budget. He will also serve as a Special Assistant to the Athletic Director on fundraising, alumni relations, and student-athlete support. "
Crosby is also starting a fundraising challenge as part of his new job, which will see the defensive end match any donation up to $100,000 to the school's football program by the end of May.
On top of that, Eastern Michigan will start a program in which the school's top edge pass rusher each season will wear the number 92, in honor of Crosby's time with the Eagles.
"There is no place more important to my personal and athletic development than Eastern Michigan University," Crosby said. "It truly is an honor for me to not only be named the Assistant GM of the EMU, but together with my wife Rachel, make another donation aimed at creating opportunities for other athletes to be impacted by the EMU program, community, students and alumni."
The defensive end became the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history with a three-year, $106.5 million deal this offseason, and his presence will certainly help galvanize a fan base to help donate to a program that isn't among the Group of Five's biggest spenders.
Crosby is unquestionably Eastern Michigan's most successful and famous alumni, and his return to the program while still playing could signal the start of a trend of star alums coming back to help while their playing days are still going on.
Earlier this spring, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry agreed to become Davidson's assistant general manager, filling a similar role to Crosby's at EMU.
While it's unclear if this job will translate to a bigger role once Crosby retires, it's clear the defensive end is looking to help his alma mater find success while he's still playing on the biggest stage in football.
