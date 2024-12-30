Novak Djokovic: 'Not a good look' for tennis to have doping 'inconsistency'
By Joe Lago
The handling of the doping case of Jannik Sinner still has players feeling frustrated over the secrecy of the discovery.
Sinner, the men's world No. 1, was allowed to compete for five months during an investigation that resulted in no suspension and only the loss of rankings points and prize money. That decision has since been appealed, and Sinner now faces a potential ban of up to two years for twice testing positive for an anabolic steroid last March.
Count Novak Djokovic among the players who remain irked about being "kept in the dark" with Sinner's case.
The 24-time Grand Slam singles champion detailed his own frustrations over a widely perceived double standard while meeting with the media Sunday before the Brisbane International, an Australian Open tune-up tournament.
"It's not a good image and not a good look for our sport," Djokovic told reporters. "You don't want to see that. I believe that in the last 20-plus years that I've been playing on the professional tour that we've been one of the cleanest sports. I'll keep believing in that clean sport.
"I'm just questioning the way the system works, really, and why certain players are not treated the same as other players."
"The issue is the inconsistency and the transparency," Djokovic added. "We've been kept in the dark with Jannik's case."
The International Tennis Integrity Agency initially ruled Sinner was "innocent" and "not at fault" for coming in contact with Clostebol because his physiotherapist used an over-the-counter product that's "easily available" at Italian pharmacies to treat a finger cut and caused the contamination by not using gloves.
Djokovic isn't "questioning" whether Sinner took the banned substance intentionally or not. He's most annoyed by how long it took the ITIA to go public with Sinner's positive tests and its findings.
"I've known Jannik since he was very young. He doesn't strike me as somebody who would do such a thing," Djokovic said. "But I've been really frustrated, as (have) most of the other players, to see that we've been kept in the dark for five months."
