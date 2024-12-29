Aaron Rodgers becomes the king of taking sacks in Jets' loss to the Bills
By Tyler Reed
The marriage between the New York Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not going the way anyone expected.
An Achilles injury sidelined Rodgers for his entire first season with the franchise, and the 2024 campaign hasn't been much better.
On Sunday, the Jets were decimated by the Buffalo Bills 40-14. But that's not all. Rodgers was sacked in the second half, and it wasn't just any sack. It was a history-maker.
Greg Rousseau's third quarter sack on Rodgers made the Jets quarterback the most sacked quarterback in the history of the NFL.
Of course, that isn't a stat that points the blame on Rodgers. If anything, it means that Rodgers has been in the league for a long, long time.
It also probably doesn't help that the Jets' offensive line has been dreadful since Rodgers debuted in New York.
Quarterback records are important for any player who has aspirations of being a Hall of Famer. Rodgers is already bound for Canton. However, he will now hold a record that no quarterback really wants.
Being sacked 566 times sounds insane, but once again, that just points to the longevity of Rodgers' playing career. Tom Brady has to be thrilled he no longer holds this prestigious title.
