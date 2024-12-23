U.S. Open champion reveals 'devastating' news about anti-doping violation
By Joe Lago
Two of tennis' biggest stories in 2024 didn't involve accomplishments on the court but controversies off of it.
First, world men's No. 1 Jannik Sinner twice tested positive for an anabolic steroid in March but was not suspended because the International Tennis Integrity Agency ruled the violations as "inadvertent contamination." His only penalties were the loss of rankings points and prize money from the Indian Wells tournament, where the doping tests took place.
Then, former women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek accepted a one-month ban after testing positive for a prohibited substance. Swiatek called it "the toughest battle of my life."
Another violation of anti-doping rules in tennis was made public on Monday.
Max Purcell, the 2024 U.S. Open men's doubles champion, announced on Instagram that he "unknowingly" receiving an IV infusion of vitamins that exceeded the allowable limit and "voluntarily" accepted a provisional suspension while he's under investigation.
"This news was devastating to me because I pride myself on on being an athlete who always makes sure that everything is WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) safe," Purcell wrote.
The ITIA said the 26-year-old Australian will "enter into a voluntary provisional suspension under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP)" but did not state how much time Purcell will miss.
Purcell — who holds world rankings of No. 12 in doubles and No. 105 in singles — is in jeopardy of missing next month's Australian Open. He won two Grand Slam doubles crowns this year with countryman Jordan Thompson, capturing the titles at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.
Purcell's swift punishment runs counter to the handling of Sinner's doping violations, which were revealed five months after his positive tests. The Italian also was not given a provisional suspension like Purcell and was allowed to compete in tournaments.
