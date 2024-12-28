Victor Wembanyama is quickly becoming the new face of the NBA
Don't let the haters fool you; the NBA on Christmas Day was a successful outing for the league. One reason for that was the absolute classic between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks that started the festivities.
The Knicks got the win, but Spurs star Victor Wembanyama got another chance to dazzle fans on the big stage. Wembanyama finished with 42 points in the loss.
However, it has been what Wembanyama has been doing off the court that is winning over the masses of the fanbase.
On Friday, Wembanyama had a jersey swap with a young fan that would make even the most evil hater find a lump in his throat.
On Saturday, the Spurs star even reached out to fans on social media to meet him for a game of chess in the park.
Wembanyama understands the assignment. It's not that it gets lost on everyone else in the league, but it is incredible to see one of the younger guys take up the mantle of involving the fans in his daily life.
The debate over the NBA ratings has already become exhausting and slightly annoying. However, what isn't exhausting is seeing a player care about the fans.
