Fans continue to share some of Greg Gumbel's legendary calls on social media
By Tyler Reed
The news of Greg Gumbel's passing on December 27th, 2024, shook the entire foundation of the sports world.
Gumbel had become synonymous with CBS Sports and Selection Sunday. However, the legendary broadcaster has a stack of legendary calls that every aspiring broadcaster could learn something from.
RELATED: Legendary sports broadcaster dies at 78
Since his passing, fans have been looking back at some of the best calls in Gumbel's career.
Check out some of them below.
From a John Stockton game-winner to being on the call for the 'Tuck Rule,' Gumbel had seen it all in his legendary broadcasting career. Now, Gumbel is being forever remembered as one of the more iconic voices of a generation.
March Madness is never going to be the same. Actually, the sports world is never going to be the same.
Gumbel left behind shoes that can't be filled, and honestly, no one wants to fill them. Instead, they should be put on a pedestal for all to see.
