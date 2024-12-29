Oregon set to wear jaw-dropping uniforms for Rose Bowl appearance (PHOTOS)
By Tyler Reed
The Oregon Ducks are the number one team in the country and will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the mecca of college football in their College Football Playoff quarterfinal.
The Ducks and the Buckeyes will meet in the Rose Bowl. Yes, 'The Granddaddy of them all' will feature a massive Big 10 rematch, and potentially, the winner could be the favorite to win the championship.
It should come as no surprise that the Ducks will be bringing absolute heat with their uniform combination for the game.
Take a look below,
The Ducks look exactly like their nickname, a walking duck. Uniforms that could bring a tear to the eye of a 90s child, as this look screams Mighty Ducks.
Win or lose, the Ducks are winners to me with this look. A clash with the Buckeyes' classic red and white should be a treat for other uniform sickos like myself.
Catch all the action of the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day; kickoff is set for 5:00 pm EST for the biggest rematch of the season.
