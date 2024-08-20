World’s No. 1 Tennis Player Receives Surprising Punishment for Positive Drug Tests
By Joe Lago
The tennis world is engulfed in controversy for the second time in less than a week.
Four days after a match point dispute at the Cincinnati Open cast an unflattering light on a player's questionable sportsmanship and a chair umpire's history of curious decisions, another firestorm tore through the sport involving Jannik Sinner, the world's No. 1-ranked player on the men's tour.
On Tuesday, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced that Sinner twice tested positive for Clostebol in March but will not be suspended because the "inadvertent contamination" of the anabolic steroid entered his system from a massage by his physiotherapist.
The ITIA said its investigation revealed that Sinner came in contact with the banned substance from his physiotherapist, who used an over-the-counter product that's "easily available" at Italian pharmacies to treat a finger cut. The physiotherapist treated Sinner without gloves, causing the contamination.
The ITIA ruled that Sinner "is innocent" and "not a fault." His only penalties were the loss of rankings points and prize money from the Indian Wells tournament, where the doping tests took place.
The ITIA began its statement by pointing out Sinner had tested positive for "a trace" of Clostebol that measured "less than billionth of a gram."
A vindicated Sinner posted on X the ITIA's press release detailing its findings.
In a statement after the ITIA ruling, the ATP Tour said it is "encouraged that no fault or negligence has been found on Jannik Sinner’s part."
"This has been a challenging matter for Jannik and his team, and underscores the need for players and their entourages to take utmost care in the use of products or treatments," the ATP Tour added. "Integrity is paramount in our sport.’
The leniency shown to Sinner did not sit well with his colleagues on the ATP Tour.
Denis Shapovalov posted on X that he "can't imagine what every other player that got banned for contaminated substances is feeling right now." He then tweeted: "Different rules for different players."
Nick Kyrgios, the irascible but talented Australian star, called Sinner's positive tests "ridiculous — whether it was accidental or planned."
"You get tested twice with a banned (steroid) substance ... you should be gone for two years," Kyrgios added. "Your performance was enhanced. Massage cream ... Yeah nice."
Clostebol is the same drug which San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended by Major League Baseball in 2022.
On Monday, Sinner defeated Francis Tiafoe 7-6 (7-1), 6-2 in the Cincinnati Open final. He is one of the top betting favorites for the U.S. Open, which starts next Monday.