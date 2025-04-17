Notre Dame's Steve Angeli enters transfer portal amid quarterback competition
The Notre Dame quarterback competition this offseason has seen its first loser, after senior quarterback Steve Angeli entered the transfer portal on Thursday, according to Pete Sampson of The Athletic.
Angeli was part of a three-way battle for the starting job after Riley Leonard graduated, alongside redshirt freshmen CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey. It wasn't clear who the front-runner was coming into the spring, but Angeli had the most experience of the three, throwing for 10 touchdown passes in two seasons as the backup to Leonard and Sam Hartman.
The difference may have come in the spring game. Carr looked like the best of the three quarterbacks on the day, going 14-for-19 for 170 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while Angeli went 8-of-11 for 108 yards and a score on the day. Minchey, a mobile quarterback, went 6-for-14 for 100 yards and ran for a touchdown.
Carr may be the favorite coming into spring practice; the former four-star prospect is the most highly-touted quarterback recruit the Irish have landed in a while, and the glimpses he's shown have fans excited about his future.
But Angeli figures to have a solid market for his services as well. Veteran signal callers, even ones without many starts like him, are a hot commodity, and he's shown himself to have a capable, accurate arm, and doesn't make many mistakes when he's throwing the ball. There will be plenty of interest in giving him a proper chance to show what he can do, and a school like Tennessee (who lost previous starter Nico Iamaleava in the transfer portal this spring, after a highly-publicized NIL standoff) is likely to offer him a decent chunk of change to come and be a veteran presence if they have concerns about their young passers after spring practice.
Angeli figures to be a hot name in the portal this spring, while the Irish may have found their quarterback of the future in Carr.
