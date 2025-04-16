Former Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava officially enters transfer portal amid NIL drama
By Josh Sanchez
Former Tennessee Volunteers star Nico Iamaleava is taking the next step in his search for a new home. After a controversial NIL holdout that had the Vols "part ways" with the quarterback, Iamaleava has officially entered the college football transfer portal.
Iamaleava entered the portal with a "do not contact" tag, which means he could already have a destination in mind or is attempting create the appearance of interest after the saga was poorly received by the public.
Max Olson of ESPN.com was first to report the news.
The drama began when Iamaleava was reportedly looking for a NIL payday boost. After earning $2.4 million with the Vols, the star signal-caller was reportedly aiming to land a $4 million deal.
When the NIL controversy initially begin, there were reports that North Carolina, Tulane, and UCLA were among the teams showing early interest.
However, that quickly changed.
Over the weekend, the Tar Heels and Tulane reportedly dropped out of the running.
Iamaleava's push for more money could ultimately backfire if teams across the county went to remain away from the drama, especially with the NIL-driven search dipping into uncharted territories.
During his first season as the Vols starter, the 6-foot-6 quarterback threw for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions, while adding 358 rushing yards and three scores with his feet.
