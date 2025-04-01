Notre Dame's Olivia Miles makes shocking WNBA Draft decision
By Josh Sanchez
The college basketball world was thrown for a loop on Monday night when news surfaced that Notre Dame women's basketball star Olivia Miles decided to forgo the WNBA Draft and return for her final year of eligibility.
That decision from Miles, who was the projected No. 2 pick, was shocking by itself, but the second twist came with news that the star guard is entering the transfer portal.
Shams Charania of ESPN was first to report the news.
"Notre Dame's Olivia Miles – the projected No. 2 pick in the WNBA draft this month – will forgo the draft and enter NCAA's transfer portal," Shams wrote on X. "The 22-year-old top prospect makes unprecedented decision to use her one year remaining of college instead of the draft."
Last season, the New Jersey native averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.
Throughout her time at Notre Dame, Miles was named first-team All-ACC three times, and was a two-time second-team All-American, including in the 2024-25 season.
Notre Dame was expecting to lose Miles to the WNBA, but now that she is returning to college the loss will sting even more.
Now, all eyes will turn to the Fighting Irish's other star guard, Hannah Hidalgo, to see if she remains with the school or decides to explore the transfer portal.
