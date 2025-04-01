The Big Lead

Notre Dame's Olivia Miles makes shocking WNBA Draft decision

Olivia Miles, the projected No. 2 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, made a shocking decision to return to college, but it wont be with Notre Dame.

By Josh Sanchez

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Olivia Miles celebrates a three-pointer in the Sweet 16 against the TCU Horned Frogs.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Olivia Miles celebrates a three-pointer in the Sweet 16 against the TCU Horned Frogs. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The college basketball world was thrown for a loop on Monday night when news surfaced that Notre Dame women's basketball star Olivia Miles decided to forgo the WNBA Draft and return for her final year of eligibility.

That decision from Miles, who was the projected No. 2 pick, was shocking by itself, but the second twist came with news that the star guard is entering the transfer portal.

Shams Charania of ESPN was first to report the news.

MORE: Hailey Van Lith shares obscure fact about her legs that left TCU teammates confused

"Notre Dame's Olivia Miles – the projected No. 2 pick in the WNBA draft this month – will forgo the draft and enter NCAA's transfer portal," Shams wrote on X. "The 22-year-old top prospect makes unprecedented decision to use her one year remaining of college instead of the draft."

Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles addresses the crowd after winning in the second round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament
Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles addresses the crowd after winning in the second round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, the New Jersey native averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.

Throughout her time at Notre Dame, Miles was named first-team All-ACC three times, and was a two-time second-team All-American, including in the 2024-25 season.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Olivia Miles dribbles around Duke Blue Devils forward Delaney Thomas.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Olivia Miles dribbles around Duke Blue Devils forward Delaney Thomas. / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Notre Dame was expecting to lose Miles to the WNBA, but now that she is returning to college the loss will sting even more.

Now, all eyes will turn to the Fighting Irish's other star guard, Hannah Hidalgo, to see if she remains with the school or decides to explore the transfer portal.

MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead

MLB: Dodgers star Kike Hernandez flexes World Series ring with hilarious NSFW photo

NBA: Pistons, Timberwolves brawl video from fan POV shows absolute chaos

CBB: Paige Bueckers deflects credit for 40-point game, gives UConn teammates their flowers

NFL DRAFT: Tetairoa McMillan video has people dropping NFL Draft stock, but they shouldn't

VIRAL: Nets' Drew Timme making NBA splash, South Park references from team go viral

Home/WNBA New