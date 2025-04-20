Nike Ja Morant 3 sneaker leaks ahead of Memphis Grizzlies' NBA Playoff run
By Tyler Reed
The Memphis Grizzlies begin their NBA Playoff run on Sunday when they meet the number one team in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Grizzlies don't make it this far without their superstar, Ja Morant. Morant has been in the headlines recently with his choice of celebrations, but now, it is time to lock in as his team attempts to pull off a massive upset.
RELATED: NBA star DeMar DeRozan gets into sushi restaurant brawl caught on video
However, before the action begins on Sunday, Nike dropped the first look of the sneakers that the Grizzlies star will be rocking on Sunday.
Morant will be showing off the new Nike Ja 3s, which is Morant's third signature shoe with the iconic brand.
The sneakers feature full-length Zoom X foam cushioning and Morant's logo. The Grizzlies star got his first look at the shoes and couldn't stop smiling.
A bonus for sneakerheads: on the bottom of the shoe, it says, " A happy Ja is a scary Ja." The Grizzlies will need a scary Morant to do the impossible.
Morant will be bringing the heat on his feet; however, it's going to take everything in his ability to lead the Grizzlies past the Thunder.
In the team's first play-in tournament game, Morant dealt with a late injury. However, Morant managed to play in the season-saving victory over the Dallas Mavericks to earn the eighth seed.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFB: Lane Kiffin has hilarious reaction to Carson Beck's potential NIL deal with Miami
NBA: Gregg Popovich taken in ambulance after 'medical emergency'
NFL: Super Bowl champion goes viral after forgetting which NFL team he plays on
SPORTS MEDIA: WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 live stream, start time, match card & more
VIRAL: LSU superstar Livvy Dunne bids farewell to college gymnastics