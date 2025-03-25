Puka Nacua wants to follow the unconventional path of a former Rams teammate
By Matt Reed
The Los Angeles Rams hit the jackpot with Puka Nacua two seasons ago after taking a risk on the fifth round receiver out of BYU and Washington, but it's paid huge dividends so far for Sean McVay's team.
Nacua has quickly established himself as a top 10 wide receiver in the sport and helped the Rams reach the playoffs last season as Matthew Stafford's number one option in the passing game.
However, when recently asked about his career plans it's become more apparent that Nacua might not have as lengthy of a career as Rams fans and their front office might want him to.
Many across the NFL were stunned when Aaron Donald stepped away from the Rams at a time where they were still built to win many football games, but ultimately the disruptive defensive lineman opted to retire at the age of 30.
Nacua says he's looked up to Donald for years and could follow that same path in the future becayse he has other ambitions in life that go beyond football, including having a big family.
In two NFL seasons so far, Nacua has just shy of 2,500 yards and nine receiving touchdowns, but with Cooper Kupp gone next season that will leave the door open for many more opportunities as Nacua becomes fully entrenched as the number one option.
