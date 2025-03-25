Puka Nacua wants to follow the unconventional path of a former Rams teammate

🚨NEWS: #NFL STAR 23-YEAR-OLD PUKA NACUA SAYS HE WANTS TO RETIRE BY 30 YEARS OLD.



“I know I want to retire at the age of 30... I want to have a big family. I want to have at least a starting five. I need five boys.”



Puka has only made 1.4 million so far…



(jointhelobbypod pod) pic.twitter.com/y3l9w06OcX