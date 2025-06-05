NFL star Terry McLaurin frustrated with Commanders after seeking long-term deal
By Matt Reed
The Washington Commanders have a strong one-two punch at wide receiver heading into the 2025 NFL season, however, the team's long-time number one option doesn't love the way the organization is handling his ongoing contract situation.
Terry McLaurin has been with the Commanders since being drafted into the league back in 2019, but after the team brought in Deebo Samuel this offseason from the San Francisco 49ers he's looking to lock up another long-term future with the NFC East organization.
According to Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz, McLaurin is frustrated with the Commanders as he seeks out a new contract and even left voluntary workouts recently because of the situation.
On paper, Washington certainly has one of the best offensive weapons in the league with the combination of McLaurin and Samuel for second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, but now there's growing rumors about the 29 year old potentially being traded if a deal doesn't come to fruition.
