Jayden Daniels wraps up Rookie of the Year Award with Week 16 gutsy performance
By Tyler Reed
Arguably, the biggest highlight from the NFL's Week 16 slate was the Washington Commanders taking down the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles have been a steam engine rolling through everyone they have faced. However, the Commanders were not just going to allow the Eagles to make them their next victim.
The biggest reason the Commanders grabbed the victory was the performance of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Even with two interceptions, Daniels recovered to throw five touchdown passes, which included the game-winner with just six seconds remaining. The clutch performance should be enough for Daniels to take the Rookie of the Year Award for himself.
However, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix isn't going to go down without a fight. Nix has delivered for the Broncos, posting 3,235 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. Daniels has 3,303 yards and 22 touchdowns. Their statistics are similar, but it's Daniels' clutch gene that should give him the edge.
Daniels has thrown four touchdown passes in the final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter and overtime, a feat that has never been accomplished before. The Commanders and the Broncos seem to be in good hands with their rookie quarterbacks. However, Daniels is continuing to blossom when it matters most.
