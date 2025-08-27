The Big Lead

NFL star receiver Diontae Johnson trolled on social media over crazy stat

The veteran NFL wideout was one of the more promising players at his position, but he's had a rough past years after bouncing around with teams.

By Matt Reed

Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea works with wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Diontae Johnson during NFL camp
Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea works with wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Diontae Johnson during NFL camp / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Just a few seasons ago, Diontae Johnson was considered one of the most promising wide receivers in the entire NFL after pairing up with George Pickens on the Pittsburgh Steelers, but heading into the 2025 season the 29 year old's future in the league is very uncertain.

Just last season, Johnson was on the Carolina Panthers before his NFL career took an unexpected turn that has quickly made him the brunt of many jokes online, including based on a recent X post from Joshua Cho, who is heavily involved in the world of fantasy football.

The former 2019 NFL Draft third round pick ended up having his career change drastically last season after moving around to four different teams, including the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans before recently being cut by Cleveland ahead of the new season.

While Johnson has had glimpses of promise since being taken by the Steelers six years ago, he has only recorded one 1,000-yard season in his career, which came back in 2021.

At this point, it looks as though Johnson doesn't hold a ton of value in fantasy football for certain, but his NFL career as a whole may also be nearing the end if another team doesn't decide to take a chance on him.

