NFL star Malik Nabers scares New York Giants with training camp shoulder injury
By Matt Reed
The New York Giants have some optimism heading into the 2025 NFL season with their fortified defense and some serious star power on offense that starts with last season's first-round pick at the wide receiver position.
Malik Nabers is entering his second season with New York after showing flashes of brilliance during his rookie campaign, but the Giants received a major scare Tuesday during practice when Nabers left the field with an apparent shoulder injury, according to ESPN reporter Jordan Raanan.
While the severity of the injury isn't known yet, head coach Brian Daboll and the team will certainly have to be cautious about handling their star wideout heading into a season where the Giants need to win games in order for Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen to keep their jobs.
