Chicago Bears rookie receiver reportedly kicked off practice field by Ben Johnson
By Matt Reed
There's a new NFL era going down with the Chicago Bears as new head coach Ben Johnson looks to find success with the NFC North team, and it's becoming apparent early in training camp that the former Detroit Lions coordinator isn't playing games.
The Bears added to their offensive weapons during the 2025 NFL Draft when they selected Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden, however, early indications in camp have been mixed and came to a head Tuesday when Johnson reportedly kicked the rookie out of practice temporarily.
Burden has missed time this offseason with a hamstring injury and only recently came back, but he has a ways to go to catch up to veteran wideout DJ Moore and last year's top receiver pick Rome Odunze.
Some reporters did mention that Burden received some reps with the first-time offense, however, it's evident that Johnson won't just thrust the former Missouri receiver onto the field because of the draft capital the team spent on him.
