Arizona Cardinals offer their fans luxurious experience for NFL away games
By Matt Reed
One NFL team is looking to help out its supporters by offering an incredible luxury option for fans to travel to games outside of the confines of their home venue, and even do so alongside their favorite players.
The Arizona Cardinals have announced that they'll be giving fans a rare opportunity to travel to away games this season for a price of $2,500 per game that includes a trip on a team-chartered flight, as well as various other accommodations.
While many teams have fan groups that organize many travel outings similar to this for away games, the Cardinals are going the extra mile to help their supporters watch Kyler Murray and the rest of the team on Sundays this fall.
