Christian McCaffrey Injury Means You Need to Pick Up This 49ers Backup Now
By Max Weisman
After San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey missed most of training camp and all of preseason, the 49ers officially listed his injury as calf/Achilles on their Thursday injury report.
McCaffrey's status remaining unclear for the 49ers Week 1 game Monday night against the New York Jets has big fantasy football implications. If last season's RB1 can't suit up Monday night, that leaves a huge hole in countless fantasy teams. If this situation describes you, here's a simple solution to plug that hole.
When considering a McCaffrey handcuff, fantasy football managers should look at Jordan Mason, McCaffrey's backup. He's available in 81% of leagues, according to SI.com, and will get the start in place of McCaffrey in the event the latter can't play.
Mason, entering his third year in the league, had a solid season last year, getting 40 carries for 206 yards and three touchdowns while adding 31 yards on three receptions. Mason is a great temporary fix to any team facing a Christian McCaffrey problem.
Another name that might be a good replacement is Kansas City Chiefs running back Samaje Perine. With Clyde Edwards-Helaire beginning the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, Perine will backup Isiah Pacheco. Perine set new career-highs in targets, receptions and receiving yards a season ago as part of a three-man committee with the Denver Broncos.
For now, though, making a waiver claim on Jordan Mason seems like the smart play. If you have McCaffrey on your roster and he can't play, now you have his backup. If you don't have McCaffrey, you prevent the team who does the option of starting Mason.