NFL schedule 2025: Full list of Thursday Night Football games
By Matt Reed
The NFL has found lots of ways to corner the sports market over the years, and in recent seasons the way that they've elevated that game to another level is with the consistency of adding in Thursday Night Football games on Prime Video.
RELATED: Full list of NFL Sunday Night Football games in 2025
While one of the criticisms of TNF games in the past has been that the best teams aren't featured nearly enough, it appears we'll be getting some really quality matchups throughout the 2025 season.
Games will start on Amazon during Week 2 when the Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders square off with Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers. Both teams reached the NFC playoffs last season, making it a battle of two of the most talented young quarterbacks in the league.
The Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams are among the teams to feature twice on Thursday Night Football during the upcoming season,
The only other Thursday games throughout the season will be on NFL opening night when the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles face their in-division rival Dallas Cowboys and a slate of Thanksgiving Day games that includes the Kansas City Chiefs and Cowboys meeting.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Dodgers' surprising roster move marks the end of an era in Los Angeles
NBA: Jayson Tatum had a heartbreaking conversation with his dad after horrific Achilles injury
NFL: Full Monday Night Football schedule for 2025 season
SPORTS MEDIA: Sports media executive makes bold prediction about NIL's next 'real superstars'
VIRAL: Lakers taking public applications for strength & conditioning coach