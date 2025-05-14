Kansas City Chiefs troll Dallas Cowboys ahead of massive Thanksgiving NFL meeting
By Matt Reed
The NFL isn't playing around with its schedule release heading into the 2025 season, and as the league continues to drop bits and pieces of this year's slate of games we're getting two massive franchises appearing on opposite sides of the field on Thanksgiving Day.
While the Dallas Cowboys regularly take the field on the holiday as per tradition, Dak Prescott and Co. will meet the current biggest draw in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs and their superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs' social media team even had the chance to have some fun with the Cowboys by posting a photo of Grammy-nominated pop star and noted Dallas superfan Post Malone wearing a Kansas City jersey.
Especially given the fact that the matchup will come later in the season, there could potentially be significant implications for both the Chiefs and Cowboys as they compete for playoff positioning.
