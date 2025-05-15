NFL schedule 2025: Full list of Sunday Night Football games
By Matt Reed
We've been waiting for months for Sunday Night Football, and now that the NFL has officially released its schedule for the 2025 season that long wait is over as Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth return to the NBC airwaves.
RELATED: Full list of Monday Night Football games for the 2025 season
Week 1 kicks a stellar slate of Sunday Night Football matchups with the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills squaring off, while the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders a few of the teams that will feature multiple times througout the season.
Customers can use BIGLEAD20 for $20 off a customer's first Vivid Seats order of $200 or more (new customers only, $200 minimum before taxes & fees).
Some of the top matchups throughout the season include the Chiefs facing the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing the Los Angeles Rams once again.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: NBA Mock Draft Consensus 1.0: Initial forecasts for 2025 draft
NFL: NFC team will play two straight international games for first time in NFL history
MLB: MLB reinstates legendary deceased players from permanently ineligible list
SPORTS MEDIA: Bill Belichick defends Jordon Hudson in 1st interview since '60 Minutes' show
VIRAL: Travis Kelce shows off slim new physique after dropping 25 lbs this offseason