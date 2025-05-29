The Big Lead

Giants rookie Cam Skattebo reveals 'little bit of hood' ahead of 2025 NFL season

Skattebo might be even more versatile than the New York Giants realized after a recent podcast clip went viral.

By Matt Reed

New York Giants' Korie Black, Abdul Carter, running back Cam Skattebo and Thomas Fidone II chat during NFL rookie minicamp
New York Giants' Korie Black, Abdul Carter, running back Cam Skattebo and Thomas Fidone II chat during NFL rookie minicamp / John Jones-Imagn Images
Cam Skattebo was one of the most interesting 2025 NFL Draft running back prospects because of his incredible ability to shed tackles, his amazing durability and for his deceptively quick speed.

The New York Giants rookie rusher has already impressed at moments during offseason workouts and as the team practices in New Jersey, but fans are more interested in a recent St. Brown Podcast interview Skattebo appeared in with the two NFL brothers.

Amon-Ra St. Brown brought up Skattebo's ethnicity and family background, before calling him a 'spicy white.' That's when Skattebo revealed that his family is mainly Norwegian and Portuguese.

The viral part of the clip though came when the former Arizona State running back stated that he "grew up with a lot of ghettoness" in his life, which had the NFL brothers laughing.

