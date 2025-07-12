NFL pass rusher Ndamukong Suh reveals retirement after legendary career
By Matt Reed
One of the NFL's great defensive stars has announced his retirement from the league, but it certainly won't be the last time football fans hear from Ndamukong Suh as he likely prepares to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.
Suh made the emotional decision Saturday in a social media post that clearly showed how much his family and football mean to him, and after playing for five NFL teams over more than a decade in the league he opted to move onto the next chapter in his life.
After being drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2010, Suh also spent several years with the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles.
His disruptiveness as a pass rusher up front made him lethal and very difficult for offensive lines to stop, which made him a three-time All-Pro and he even won a Super Bowl with the Bucs after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021.
