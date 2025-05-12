NBA legend Michael Jordan to join NBC Sports coverage
By Josh Sanchez
Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is returning to television. Despite not being part of any coverage since he retired in 2003, Jordan is making a splash with NBC Sports.
NBC announced on Monday, May 12, that the Chicago Bulls icon will bringing legendary coverage to its NBA on NBC and Peacock programming.
So, the GOAT is officially back on NBC, where his Bulls won all six of their NBA titles.
Jordan is being named a "special contributor" for NBC's coverage.
Jordan's exact role has not been specified, but having the all-time great as part of any NBA coverage is a major win for the network.
You shouldn't expect Jordan to have a role in the capacity of a Shaq or Charles Barkley, and it's hard to imagine he could be that entertaining, but he will bring some legendary insight to the game everyone loves.
