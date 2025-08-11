College football guru Paul Finebaum threatens to leave America if SEC fails in 2025
By Matt Reed
The 2025 college football season is just a few weeks away from kicking off, and after seeing the reveal of the first top 25 rankings of the year it's already got some of the sport's biggest personalities making bold claims.
RELATED: AP Top 25 college football rankings 2025: preseason AP poll
ESPN's Paul Finebaum has always been one of the biggest cheerleaders for the SEC, and that hasn't changed heading into the new season after his latest issuance proclaiming the southern conference the best in the country.
However, the popular SEC radio personality went one step further when he stated that he would actually leave the United States if a team from another conference wins the College Football Playoff.
This came during a hilarious tirade that Finebaum went on where he talked down on the Big Ten, and claimed that "they act like they invented football." The longtime radio host has always had a fun relationship with Big Ten fans and created significant banter to rile up the conference's fanbases.
