Former Seahawks legend gifts Jalen Milroe NFL jersey with supportive message
By Matt Reed
The NFL is one of the most competitive leagues in the world but when it comes to showing support for fellow players it's always nice to see veterans taking yougner players under their wing.
RELATED: NFL insider reveals tough reality for Minnesota Vikings, J.J. McCarthy
Although Russell Wilson isn't with the Seattle Seahawks any longer, the former Super Bowl champion recently reached out to new quarterback Jalen Milroe, who was drafted by the NFC West team in 2025.
Wilson gifted the former Alabama star with a signed jersey of his from his days playing in Seattle, which included a special message supporting Milroe as he prepares to take on a new challenge in the NFL.
The two players likely won't have the chance to meet this season unless the Seahawks and Wilson and the New York Giants face off in the playoffs.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: National League MVP race gets major dark horse candidate in Phillies star
NFL: ESPN analyst believes Denver Broncos' ceiling this season is a Super Bowl appearance
NBA: Celtics star states NBA championship goal despite Jayson Tatum's absence
SPORTS MEDIA: Shaquille O’Neal makes bizarre dress bet over Cowboys-Eagles clash
VIRAL: Humpback whale frighteningly crashes into fishing boat off coast of New Hampshire