Former Seahawks legend gifts Jalen Milroe NFL jersey with supportive message

A former Super Bowl champion gave his vote of support to 2025 NFL Draft pick and new Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe ahead of his first season.

By Matt Reed

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe training during NFL mini-camp ahead of the 2025 season
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe training during NFL mini-camp ahead of the 2025 season / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
The NFL is one of the most competitive leagues in the world but when it comes to showing support for fellow players it's always nice to see veterans taking yougner players under their wing.

Although Russell Wilson isn't with the Seattle Seahawks any longer, the former Super Bowl champion recently reached out to new quarterback Jalen Milroe, who was drafted by the NFC West team in 2025.

Wilson gifted the former Alabama star with a signed jersey of his from his days playing in Seattle, which included a special message supporting Milroe as he prepares to take on a new challenge in the NFL.

The two players likely won't have the chance to meet this season unless the Seahawks and Wilson and the New York Giants face off in the playoffs.

