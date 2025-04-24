NFL Draft prospect Shedeur Sanders shows off absurd custom-made draft room
By Matt Reed
While Shedeur Sanders doesn't exactly know where he'll land Thursday night during Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback appears to be enjoying himself ahead of his big evening.
Sanders won't be present at the draft in Green Bay, which is coming to Wisconsin for the first time in league history, but his draft party back in Texas looks like quite the event with a custom-made room that was built specifically for the evening.
That includes his brand's "Legendary" painted all over the walls, as well as a huge shelf of NFL Draft hats with potential teams that he expects could call his name during the opening round.
Sanders recently starred in a viral Gatorade advertisement ahead of draft night, and even if he has to wait a bit longer to be selected on Thursday night an NFL team is surely getting a player with bravado that can withstand the pressure of playing in the league.
The son of legendary NFL star Deion Sanders recently hinted at the idea of being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers after alluding to the two talented receivers on the team, George Pickens and DK Metcalf.
