Shedeur Sanders teases Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Draft surprise
By Matt Reed
While Cam Ward appears to be the number one pick in this year's NFL Draft at this point, another quarterback prospect has a little more uncertainty surrounding his draft stock as Shedeur Sanders plays the waiting game heading into Thursday night.
Sanders has been an intriguing prospect because of his notoriety at the University of Colorado playing under legendary NFL player and his father, Deion Sanders.
However, with lots of speculation that Sanders could be selected anywhere from inside the top 10 to falling to the bottom of the first round, it appears that Sanders at least has a gauge on a team that really likes his abilities; the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The former Colorado Buffaloes star was asked about his Mount Rushmore of wide receiving duos, which prompted a very Pittsburgh Steelers-geared answer.
"Whoever the quarterback for DK Metcalf and George Pickens... whoever that is this year," Sanders said when asked about teams with strong offensive weapons.
The Steelers have long been rumored to be interested in Aaron Rodgers, but with the veteran QB not exactly set on his NFL future that puts the AFC North team in a tough spot as they look to figure out the sport's most important position heading into the 2025 season.
