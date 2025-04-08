New York Yankees star sidelined for an extremely odd reason
By Matt Reed
The New York Yankees aren't quite off to the start they wanted this MLB season, but the first-place AL East team will also be missing one of its key players for a game or two for an unconventional reason.
RELATED: Donald Trump met privately with Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani
Cody Bellinger was one of the Yankees' big additions this offseason after coming over from the Chicago Cubs, but the left fielder won't be playing Tuesday after reportedly eating some bad chicken wings that gave him food poisoning.
Unfortunately, food poisoning is never fun, but especially not when you're eating a beloved tailgate food like chicken wings.
This season, Bellinger has one home run and six RBI while batting .233 for Aaron Boone's team. The Yankees will surely need the former Cubs star to heat up if they want to get back to the World Series again in 2025.
