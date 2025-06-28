New York Knicks reportedly reach out to Dawn Staley about coaching vacancy
By Josh Sanchez
The New York Knicks continue to search for their next head coach and the latest news could send shockwaves through the NBA world.
According to a report from Knicks Fan TV, the Knicks have "reached out" to legendary South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley about the team's head coaching vacancy. Staley, who recently became the highest-paid coach in women's basketball, would become the league's first female head coach.
Staley, who was an impressive basketball player throughout her career, is also one of the greatest college basketball coaches of all time.
The Gamecocks have reached the Final Four seven times and won three NCAA titles, most recently in 2024, with Staley leading the program.
Of course, there is no word on whether Staley has any interest in leaving the college coaching world or the South Carolina program that she has built to make the jump to the NBA. At South Carolina, Staley could coach for life.
The Knicks, meanwhile, have not won the NBA championship since 1973 and have not made an NBA Finals appearance since 1999. This past season, the Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau despite reaching the Eastern Conference Finals and winning 61 percent of his games in New York.
So Staley could make the leap to the NBA and turn the sport on its head, or she could stay back where she is already a legend.
We'll have to wait and see if anything develops further.
