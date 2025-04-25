MiLaysia Fulwiley commits to LSU after transferring from South Carolina
Former South Carolina star MiLaysia Fulwiley has made her transfer decision, and plans to head to an SEC rival to play next season.
Fulwiley took to Instagram to announce she was transferring to LSU to play for Kim Mulkey:
The 20-year-old upcoming junior was arguably the transfer portal's biggest prize this offseason. A former 5-star recruit, she showed immense promise in her first season under Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley, but seemed to plateau a bit in her second campaign. Her stats were virtually identical as a sophomore, but her shot was more inconsistent, hitting just 25 percent of threes and 42 percent from the floor, down from 34 percent and 43 percent the previous year.
Even so, she remains supremely talented player. She's an elite defensive player, capable of locking down some of the best guards in the country, and supremely athletic. She plays fast, smart basketball, and is skilled at creating her own shot, something that will prove incredibly useful in Mulkey's system.
While she hadn't fulfilled her potential with the Gamecocks, Fulwiley's upside is immense. She's such a dynamic athlete that she could make a massive impact on a Tigers program that still has Flau'Jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams returning next season. As a third option in the offense, she figures to get ample opportunity to generate her own shot, and if her ball-handling and passing improve, she could be a lethal weapon with her skills getting to the basket.
As for South Carolina, while Fulwiley will certainly be missed, Staley and the Gamecocks have already filled the hole she's leaving behind. Ta'Niya Latson, the nation's leading scorer at Florida State last year, transferred to South Carolina this offseason, and the Gamecocks added five-star guard Agot Makeer in recruiting. The Gamecocks have reloaded again, and figure not to miss Fulwiley much next season.
